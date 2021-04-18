Two people, including a teenager, shot and killed in Memphis Saturday night

MEMPHIS (WMC) -- Two people were shot and killed in Memphis last night, including a 15-year-old, according to police.
Memphis police responded to a shooting on Mississippi Boulevard and South Parkway around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say a 15-year-old was riding an ATV on Mississippi when someone in a white four-door car drove by and fired several shots.
The teen was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
Police have not provided any details about a suspect.
A few hours later police were on the scene of another deadly shooting at South Main and Peabody Place in downtown Memphis.
Investigators say it appears one male was traveling northbound on Main when several unknown males approached and fired a shot into the victim’s car.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital but did not survive his injuries, according to police.
The shootings are the latest in a violent April across Memphis.
Last weekend, more than a dozen people were shot and at least five people died.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.