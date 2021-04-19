Arizona governor rescinds mask mandate for schools statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s public schools will no longer require their students to wear masks on campus if they don’t want to.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services issued a directive Monday, April 19, 2021, rescinding mask mandates for k-through-12 schools. In July 2020, the governor issued an order requiring schools to take action during pandemic’s summer peak and request their students to mask up.
“Nearly 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with many teachers and school faculty now fully vaccinated after being some of the first in line for vaccine prioritization,” Ducey said in a statement. “Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses. We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”
In a statement, the governor’s office said the latest directive is in concordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, public and charter schools will still be able to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures — including mask requirements — as they see fit and are encouraged to following the latest guidelines from the CDC.
The CDC states on its website:
“Regardless of the level of community transmission, it is critical that schools use and layer prevention strategies. Five key prevention strategies are essential to safe delivery of in-person instruction and help to prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools:
- Universal and correct use of masks
- Physical distancing
- Handwashing and respiratory etiquette
- Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities
- Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine
Schools providing in-person instruction should prioritize two prevention strategies:
- Universal and correct use of masks should be required
- Physical distancing should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.”
In a written statement, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman responded to the governor’s directive, calling the state’s overall handling of the pandemic “embarrassing.” She said the governor’s decision to rescind mask requirements could put students and their communities at further risk for the virus since the vaccine isn’t yet available to anyone younger than 16.
Read her full statement, below:
Here’s how local school districts are responding to the governor’s directive:
The district said it “will not be changing its requirement for masks/face coverings at our schools and on our properties.”
“We will continue requiring all faculty, staff, students and guests to wear masks whenever on campus until further notice,” leaders said in a statement.
The district said it will “continue to follow the health and safety recommendations set forth by the CDC which include universal masking in schools to ensure safe learning environments.”
This story will be updated with responses from local education leaders regarding the governor’s directive. KOLD News 13 has reached out to the following districts for a response: Amphi, Marana, Vail, Flowing Wells, Catalina Foothills, Sahuarita and Santa Cruz Valley.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.