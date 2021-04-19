Best Life: Money-saving brain tricks

Money experts say it’s better to establish a long-term savings plan to save money for emergencies. Having no savings means you may be forced to collect new debt if financial emergencies pop up. So, what can you do to save money? Adding speed bumps to spending can get your brain motivated to save. Instead of saving your payment info on online stores, set it up so you have to manually enter your credit card each time you make a purchase. The task of having to do so may deter you from spending the money. Set up automatic payments to your savings account, so you won’t have to rely on willpower or memory to save. Also keep a money diary on where your money is going.