COVID-19 cases, other indicators point to possible fourth wave surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second week in a row, daily COVID-19 case totals have gone up in Shelby County. The average last week was 169 cases a day in Shelby County.
Over several weeks the Shelby County Health Department has seen constant indicators of a soon to be surge in cases or possible fourth wave. Daily case totals, test positivity rate and reproduction rate of the virus are all increasing.
“None of these are super dramatic increases, but they’re increases that we’ve been seeing consistent in different indicators it’s going up,” Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director David Sweat said.
Between Sunday and Monday, Shelby County logged around 152 COVID-19 cases.
That’s 12 days in a row we’ve seen more than 100 cases in a 24 hours period. Two weeks ago we were seeing average daily cases of around 100.
On Friday it was 169 cases a day.
“We’ll compare this week’s average to this one and if they’re the same we’ll say we’re stable,” Sweat said. “If it climbs again to a higher average in the seven day period compared to the 14 day period we’ll now our cases are continuing to go up.”
Weekly test positivity rates have gone up the last five weeks from its lowest of the pandemic at 3.3 percent to now over 6 percent.
That is still far from the county’s peak of 17.9 percent in January.
Our reproduction rate has gone up to 1.16 which is a number we haven’t seen since November.
“Each case is creating 1.16 new cases,” Sweat said.
A fourth wave could once again put a strain on hospitals. The Shelby County Health Department said hospitalizations are the last indicators to register, but they are seeing a slight increase.
Doctors said younger people are now being hospitalized.
More than half, 68 percent to be exact, of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are in people 45-years-old and younger.
“Those over 65 have gotten the vaccine and they were the at risk group. It turns out now a lot of those having been vaccinated it’s the younger people of the group left behind of being at the highest risk,” Baptist Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.
A new health directive has decreased some restrictions on businesses and put more on individual responsibility like encouraging vaccines for all ages of people and still mandating masks and social distancing.
