Fire at Memphis church intentionally set, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say arson is responsible for a fire that damaged a Memphis church over the weekend.
Firefighters responded to Smothers Chapel CME Church at 800 N. Claybrook St. shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
No one was injured, but the fire caused about $7,000 in damage, according to the fire department. The church did not have a sprinkler system.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the church.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the state arson hotline at (800) 762-3017.
