Frayser COVID-19 vaccination site to open Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department in partnership with the City of Memphis is opening a vaccination site in Frayser.
Vaccinations will be offered at the SWTCC Gill Center located at 3833 Mountain Terrace each Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, April 20.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the site on a drive-thru and walk-in basis.
No appointments are required.
“The Health Department is happy to once again partner with Southwest Tennessee Community College to help bring COVID-19 vaccinations to an underserved part of the community,” said Dr. La Sonya Hall, Shelby County Health Department Interim Director. “Through this valuable partnership, we have already successfully provided a vaccination site in Whitehaven which has vaccinated thousands of people. Now SCHD and SWTCC are making COVID-19 vaccinations much more accessible to the people of Frayser, who have suffered disproportionately from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
