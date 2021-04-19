Help available for MLGW customers struggling to pay bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water customers who are behind on payments can apply for utility assistance.
The company announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Treasury has granted a total of $28.2 million to the City of Memphis and Shelby County for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program.
This means families struggling to pay their utility bills could receive help from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The program has $6 million in funding available through Sept. 30.
Eligible households can receive up to $650 once per program year, the release stated.
To apply for utility assistance, customers can call (901) 222-4200 or visit shelbycountycsa.org/services/energy-assistance.
To apply for emergency rental assistance, customers can text HOME901 to 21000 or visit home901.org.
