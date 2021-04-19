$48M expansion for Memphis Contract Packaging to bring over 250 new jobs

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Contract Packaging has big plans to expand, investing millions to add new product lines and create over 250 jobs.
On Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, state Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Memphis Contract Packaging officials announced that the manufacturer will build a new facility in Fayette County.
The facility will be an addition to operations already in the works and the expansion comes at a large price -- $48 million.
“Supporting long-term investments in rural Tennessee is one of our top priorities, and this expansion will boost the local economy in Fayette County. I thank Memphis Contract Packaging for creating these new 261 jobs and look forward to seeing the benefit they will provide in West Tennessee,” said Lee.
The company is currently contracted to manufacture liquid beauty products like shampoo, lotions and hand soaps. But with the COVID-19 pandemic increasing demand in some areas, the manufacturer will also add foaming hand soap and hand sanitizer to its production.
Memphis Contract Packaging says hiring for 261 positions is already underway. If you are interested, contact Chasatee Price at cprice@mcp-mail.com or at (901) 465-5502, ext. 206.
