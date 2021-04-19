Man accidentally shoots gun, bullet hits child in other apartment while in bed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after being shot while sleeping, according to Memphis Police.
The shooting wasn’t intentional, but a mere accident, police confirmed.
A mother and her 5-year-old son were asleep in the bed before a neighbor’s gun went off.
She told police she woke up to her son screaming and covered in blood.
The child’s grandparents transported him to Methodist Germantown as his mother was grazed by the bullet, police say.
According to the affidavit, Paul Hill, who lives right above the victim, ran downstairs screaming his AR-15 went off by accident.
He was taken into custody and questioned by investigators.
Hill admitted to picking up his gun and it accidentally going off in his apartment.
He is being charged with reckless endangerment, according to the police report.
The 5-year-old is in critical condition at LeBonheur, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.