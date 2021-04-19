Man charged with abuse of corpse after missing woman’s body found in creek

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man in connection to a missing woman and the discovery of her corpse, according to Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander.
Authorities located 30-year-old Maegan Gammill’s body in the Porters Creek off Choate Creek Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night in Hardin County.
Gammill was last seen walking near Savannah Village Apartments and City Park on April 9. and was reported missing to police on April 13, Alexander said.
Officials say her body was sent to Memphis for an autopsy after locating it.
One man has been accused and charged in the case.
Gregory Moore was arrested early Monday morning and charged with felony abuse of a corpse, officials confirmed.
