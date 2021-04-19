Mayor picks North Carolina police chief as new director of Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has made his pick for the new director of the Memphis Police Department.
Strickland made the announcement in a video Monday morning, choosing Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis to lead MPD following former Director Mike Rallings’ retirement.
The Memphis City Council must still vote on the mayor’s appointment, which will happen next month. If approved, Davis will become MPD’s first female chief and police director.
According to the City of Memphis, Davis has more than 33 years of experience in law enforcement, starting with the City of Atlanta Police Department. She’s currently police chief in Durham, North Carolina.
“She’s the right person to lead this department here in Memphis,” said Strickland. “She has an outstanding career in law enforcement as an officer and as a leader. She has a strategic vision to reducing violent crime, and she has a record building relationships with the communities she serves.”
Davis was the last of eight candidates announced by the City earlier this month.
This story will be updated.
