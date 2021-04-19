Memphis native, actress Cybill Shepherd attends Byhalia Pipeline protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native and actress Cybill Shepherd attended a protest against the Byhalia Pipeline Monday.
She delivered remarks to the group in front of the National Civil Rights Museum.
Shepherd is the latest celebrity to speak out against the the pipeline Tuesday.
The proposal is for a 49-mile crude oil pipeline that would travel through predominantly Black neighborhoods and over parts of the Memphis sand aquifer, which provides drinking water to millions.
Memphis City Council members will vote on an ordinance to protect the aquifer Tuesday.
