Memphis police searching for teen, boyfriend accused of shooting at father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a teen and her boyfriend who is accused of shooting at the girl’s father.
Police say 15-year-old Skylar Thomas was last seen at her home near Keel and Crockett just west of I-40 in North Memphis around 3:30 a.m.
Thomas’ father says he told her she needed to come home. Police say Thomas’ boyfriend, Michael, fired a shot at her father.
Police say Thomas and her boyfriend ran away.
Thomas was wearing khaki pants and an orange pullover.
If you see the couple, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.