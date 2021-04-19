MFD investigating house fire ‘intentionally set in multiple locations’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire they believe was intentionally set in multiple locations overnight Monday.
Emergency crews arrived at the home on Wingood Circle in Parkway Village just before 2 a.m. where heavy flames and smoke were visible, according to MFD.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes with no injuries reported.
MFD’s preliminary investigation determined the leasing office did not have a sprinkler system and the fire was set intentionally. There was also $50,000 in damages,
The fire is still under investigation.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
