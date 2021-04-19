More sunshine and warming back up today

REST OF THE WEEK: On Tuesday, clouds will gradually increase, but highs will stay near 70 degrees. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday and will usher in some unseasonably cold air. Lows will fall to the upper 30s Tuesday night. Many areas will see patchy frost. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday.