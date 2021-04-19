More sunshine and warming back up today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After several cool days with clouds, we will finally see more sunshine this afternoon. This will help temperatures climb back to around 70 degrees this afternoon. It will feel cool tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 47 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: On Tuesday, clouds will gradually increase, but highs will stay near 70 degrees. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday and will usher in some unseasonably cold air. Lows will fall to the upper 30s Tuesday night. Many areas will see patchy frost. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and highs near 70. Sunday looks dry with highs near 70 and partly cloudy.
