Man wanted in connection to weekend highway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the suspect involved in an aggravated assault Sunday on Austin Peay Highway.
According to Memphis Police Department, a man fired several shots into a woman’s car as she was driving on Austin Peay Highway near I-240. She was not injured but her vehicle was struck.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 30 and 40, with a full beard, wearing a white t-shirt. He drove a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with the number 57 on both fenders. MPD says he was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on Covington Pike near McCrory Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
