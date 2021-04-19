Multi-million-dollar renovations at Renasant Convention Center almost complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction on the convention center has been going on for years now. A lot of progress has been made on the multimillion-dollar project.
“We’re 95 percent there,” said Renasant Convention Center Senior VP and General Manager Dean Dennis.
The completion of the Renasant Convention Center’s renovation has been in the works since January 2019.
Dennis says they’re nearing the finish line.
“We are close to wrapping up COVID, you know, put some things a little bit behind,” he said. “Delivery of some materials and those sorts of things.”
They have already been able to host some events inside the newly redesigned space, and they’ve gotten some good feedback from people who’ve been allowed to tour the convention center.
”Our ’22 calendar reflects that we’re ahead of pace a little bit for our 2022 business,” said Dennis. “And I think in large part is because people see- they can envision their event here.”
This spring there’s a slate of graduations, college and high school, that will take place in the convention center. And in early May they’ll be hosting a job fair.
“You know as the hospitality industry begins to come out of the COVID-19 crisis, we have a lot of people looking for jobs and a lot of people have job openings and so we’ve coordinated during tourism week, a job fair here at the center,” said Dennis.
The project is still under its $200 million budget. An official grand opening hasn’t happened yet, but it’s in the works.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.