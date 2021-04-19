Nice through Tuesday afternoon with a First Alert to cold temperatures and frost for some Wednesday

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. A cold front will bring a chance of light showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday and will usher in some unseasonably cold air. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 30s Tuesday night. Many areas will see patchy frost. Wednesday will be cooler with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. A few showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday.