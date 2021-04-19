Police identify 15-year-old ATV rider shot and killed over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a teenager shot and killed over the weekend while riding an ATV.
Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jarvis Triplett.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
According to investigators, Triplett was riding an ATV on Mississippi Boulevard near South Parkway when someone in a white four-door sedan drove by and fired multiple gunshots.
Police don’t have any more information about the suspect, and they’re asking anyone who can help with the investigation to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
