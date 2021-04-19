Shelby County reports 12th consecutive day with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
It’s the county’s 12th consecutive day of more than 100 new cases and the 15th of the month.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
- Tuesday, April 13 -- 111
- Wednesday, April 14 -- 148
- Thursday, April 15 -- 262
- Friday, April 16 -- 183
- Saturday, April 17 -- 169
- Sunday, April 18 -- 145
- Monday, April 19 -- 152
As of Monday, there are 1,736 active cases in Shelby County, according to the health department.
Shelby County has had 93,895 cases and 1599 deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported Monday.
The health department is monitoring the recent case numbers, which have shown increases in several key areas, including the rolling seven-day average and weekly test positivity rate.
Most recently, Shelby County had a weekly test positivity rate of 6.1 percent. It’s increased nearly each week since the first week of March. At the peak of the third wave, Shelby County’s weekly test positivity rate was 17.9 percent the first of January.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.