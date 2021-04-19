UofM announces search committee for university’s 13th president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has selected the members of its Presidential Search Committee to aid in the search for the university’s 13th president.
UofM says the committee includes “a broad spectrum of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.”
This comes after current UofM President Dr. M. David Rudd announced he would be stepping down from his position in May 2022.
He became the 12th president of the UofM in May 2014.
According to the university, Rudd will transition to faculty in 2023 to continue his research after a year of sabbatical abroad.
