Best Life: GammaTile makes having surgery and radiation at the same time possible

“The benefit of GammaTile is that it’s basically surgery and radiation at the same time. So instead of doing surgery and then coming back and getting radiation, you get the surgery, and we implant these radioactive seeds, and then you’re done,” explained Andrew E. Sloan, MD, MBA, FACS, professor & vice chairman of the department of neurosurgery, Peter D. Cristal chair of neurosurgical oncology, and director of Brain Tumor & Neuro-Oncology Center and Center of Excellence for Translational Neuro-Oncology at University Hospitals-Cleveland Medical Center & Seidman Cancer Center.