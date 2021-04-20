City Council discussing ordinance to protect Memphis aquifer, could impact Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will discuss an ordinance Tuesday that could affect plans for the Byhalia Pipeline.
Council members have already cast a vote opposing the pipeline. Now they’ll vote on an ordinance to protect the Memphis sand aquifer across which the pipeline would travel.
The 49-mile crude oil pipeline would go through predominantly Black neighborhoods and lie on top of the Memphis sand aquifer, which provides fresh drinking water to millions.
On Monday, Memphis native and actress Cybill Shepherd joined a group marching against the pipeline in downtown Memphis. She joins other celebrities, including former Vice President Al Gore, in opposition of the pipeline.
Councilors will consider the ordinance at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated through the day.
