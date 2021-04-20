First Alert to Freeze Warning tonight, possible frost again Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine started the day but clouds and showers will end it followed by a significant round of cold air as a cold front moves through the Mid-South tonight. Not all areas will get rain but everyone will have to deal with temperatures that will be well below average for this time of year as well as the chance of some patchy frost. A Freeze Warning is in effect across much of northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee late tonight. Frost is also possible across portions of the Mid-South early Thursday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 40%. Low: 36 degrees. Winds: North 10 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. A few showers will be possible on Friday, especially in the evening.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
