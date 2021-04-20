First Alert to Freeze Warning tonight, possible frost again Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine started the day but clouds and showers will end it followed by a significant round of cold air as a cold front moves through the Mid-South tonight. Not all areas will get rain but everyone will have to deal with temperatures that will be well below average for this time of year as well as the chance of some patchy frost. A Freeze Warning is in effect across much of northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee late tonight. Frost is also possible across portions of the Mid-South early Thursday morning.