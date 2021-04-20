House Republicans pass bill requiring women to pay for burial, cremation of an aborted fetus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee bill that would require women who have abortions to pay for the burial or cremation of the fetus has made one step further to becoming a law.
House Republicans passed the bill Monday night. The bill also states if the women or unable to pay, the cremation would then become the responsibility for the health care facility they visited.
As the bill was debated, one Mid-South lawmaker was outspoken regarding the opposition to the legislation.
Rep. London Lamar of Memphis reportedly called it “one of the most offensive pieces of legislation” she’s heard this year.
Lamar also released the following statement on the bill’s passage:
“The bill that was passed tonight was not a piece of pro-life legislation. It is a hateful bill that uses the power of the State Legislature to bring additional trauma to women who have to make a painful and difficult choice. It’s sad that the Legislature is attacking women rather than creating and passing legislation that supports women having safe and healthy babies.”
The bill passed by a vote of 69-22. Next, it will go to the Senate for consideration later this week.
