Mid-South reacts to verdict in death of George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers, athletes, activists and other Mid-South leaders are reacting to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
A jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.
Read the reactions coming in from across the Mid-South.
Amy Weirich, Shelby County District Attorney General: “My thoughts and prayers go out to George Floyd’s family and friends. I hope the hard work of this jury -- and their powerful verdict-- brings them a bit of comfort.”
Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: “Today’s three guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin are an important public act of accountability. But any verdict on a charge of less than first-degree murder -- a charge that Chauvin did not face -- is a sign that we still have work to do. Before the entire nation, fellow officers took the stand in this trial and testified that their colleague did not protect and serve but abused power and killed George Floyd. We must meet this public act of justice and accountability with federal legislation that will hold officers of the law accountable in every state, and we must continue to work in every community to shift public investment from over-policing poor, Black and brown communities to ensuring restorative justice and equity for all people.”
Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis: “The murder of George Floyd has been so, painful. Not only for Minneapolis--but our nation as a whole. We have felt that anguish here in Memphis. There will never be closure for Mr. Floyd’s family, but I pray the trial will bring some peace to his family, and to our country.”
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09): “The jury has spoken and justice has been served.”
Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director: “Today’s historic verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin brings rare accountability for police. However, one verdict will not ensure transformative justice. Achieving this outcome for George Floyd is only the first step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and the use of excessive force against Black and Brown communities dating back to police departments’ inception as slave patrols created to monitor, control, and oppress Black communities.
“If we are ever to end this violence, we must also re-examine approaches to public safety. We must transform policing in Tennessee – ensuring alternatives to armed police officers responding to every situation, increasing accountability and transparency, and creating policies that combat racism in policing. We must remove police from low-level enforcement and reinvest in the communities that too often bear the brunt of police discrimination, harassment and violence.
“We remain committed in our fight to end racist police violence, and to ensure fair treatment, systemic equity and true justice for all Tennesseans.”
