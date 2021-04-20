Millions in rental and utility assistance available to Shelby County renters

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new program aimed to help renters in Shelby County is set to bring assistance to thousands of households facing challenges, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the City of Memphis and Shelby County $28.2 million for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance program.
City and county leaders say the program can pay up to 12 months of owed rent and utilities to anyone affected by the pandemic. Renters who are facing eviction would also be able to receive free legal assistance.
For more information and to apply, visit www.home901.org/covid-resources/, email HELP@home901.org, call 211, or text HOME901 TO 21000. You can also text CASA901 to 21000 for Spanish.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.