2 more MATA employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority reported two additional cases of COVID-19 among employees on Tuesday.
MATA says it was notified of the cases on April 6 and April 8. These are the first two cases reported since early March.
So far 149 MATA employees have tested positive for the virus.
According to MATA, the majority of employees who have contracted the virus work as bus operators.
The company says it uses disinfects and deep cleans after every case.
