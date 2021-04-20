Police need help identifying suspects in deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released pictures of the gunmen they believe is responsible for a deadly double shooting.
It happened Wednesday, April 14 near Mendenhall and Knight Arnold Road.
Memphis police say one person was found dead outside of a Valero gas station. Another person was found dead outside a business nearby.
Police arrested 20-year-old Noah Jones for two counts of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, but police are still looking for more suspects.
Police released images of several other men along with the cars they were riding in.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.