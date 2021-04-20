Rain arrives tonight, colder weather on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day with sunshine and dry conditions, but clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. A cold front will arrive this evening and bring a few scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40, but all of us could see a quick shower after 5 pm. Rain will quickly move out after midnight, so it will be dry overnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s today, but cold air will arrive behind the front tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s and frost will be possible.
TODAY: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy. 20%. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 36 degrees. Winds: North 10 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. A few showers will be possible on Friday, especially in the evening.
NEXT WEEKEND: A weather system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday looks dry with highs near 70 and partly cloudy.
