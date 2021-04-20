Rain arrives tonight, colder weather on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting off the day with sunshine and dry conditions, but clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. A cold front will arrive this evening and bring a few scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40, but all of us could see a quick shower after 5 pm. Rain will quickly move out after midnight, so it will be dry overnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s today, but cold air will arrive behind the front tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s and frost will be possible.