5 Star Stories: The history behind Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum

”When I was growing up, I was fascinated by trains, we were sharecroppers and a train would always come through. And one thing I would always notice about my dad when the train would blow its whistle, he would always look at his watch,” said Oliver. “Because the train was always on time. And I would see that train go by and of course, there I’d say, ‘I wonder where that train go.’ So, now since I had this opportunity I can show young people where trains go and what they do. And it creates such a fantasy for the kids. They just, they enjoy it over and over and over again they never get enough of it. And old guys, like myself, we enjoy it.”