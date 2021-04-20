Tennessee lawmakers consider new police reform bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are considering a new police reform bill that would require law enforcement agencies to create use of force policies.
The bill passed the Senate and now moves to the House.
Senate Bill 1380 prohibits officers from using a chokehold and issuing no-knock warrants.
If the bill is passed agencies must also develop policies on discharging firearms at or from a moving vehicle.
A reporting system must also be developed under this proposal.
