Another Tennessee man arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Tennessee man has been arrested for his involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee says 56-year-old Michael Timbrook of Cookeville was arrested Tuesday morning by FBI agents on charges related to the Capitol riot.
His charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
There has been a total of 11 Tennesseans who have been arrested in connection to the incident.
- Matthew Bledsoe
- Jack Griffith
- Bryan Ivey
- Eric Munchel
- Joseph Lino Padilla
- Ronnie Presley
- Blake Reed
- Michael Roche
- Ronald Sandlin
- Michael Timbrook
- Eric Torrens
Lisa Eisenhart was also arrested in Tennessee but is not a resident of the state.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.