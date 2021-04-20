Volunteers come to together to create Black Lives Matter crosswalk in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An eye-catching art installation popped up in Memphis over the weekend. Dozens of volunteers joined forces to transform crosswalks in Midtown.
“Back in June, there were lots of social injustice protests going on,” explained Ray Rico, owner of Ray Rico Freelance and leader of the art installation.
The crosswalks are located at Cooper and Monroe near the Hattiloo Theatre. One reads Black Lives Matter; the other is a rainbow, physically depicting the intersection of race and the LGBTQ community.
“Linda Sowell, who is the owner of Sowell Company Realtors, stood by the community and wanting to do something and support,” said Rico.
Sowell contacted Rico to help with permits and city approval. Rico worked with Daphne Butler who was the art director.
“Bringing it to the Mid-South is just, especially for the Black community, is a great badge, I guess you could say,” said Butler.
The team got city approval in January and this weekend finally got to see the finished project, which they say is already getting positive feedback.
“People immediately were coming around and seeing what we’re doing and just being proud of everything on it was,” said Butler.
“It was a good feeling for Memphis and for Midtown,” said Rico.
The project was privately funded and cost about $20,000.
