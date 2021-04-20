Younger generations learn lessons in the wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many are using Tuesday’s verdict as a teaching opportunity for younger generations, including those who stopped in Memphis to visit hallowed ground at the National Civil Rights Museum.
WMC Action News 5 met a group of young athletes from Bolivia, North Carolina as they stood together in front of what used to be the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
Their pictures captured them at this historic place on a truly historic day in America. According to the Associated Press, only seven other police officers have ever been convicted of murder. The jury convicted Derek Chauvin on all 3 counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Marcus Faison is an assistant basketball coach at Brunswick Community College in North Carolina.
“This is powerful,” he said, staring up at the balcony where Dr. King lost his life. “This is powerful.”
Faison is also the school’s minority male mentor.
”We teach these young men how to properly signature emails, how to survive through the college realm as a freshman or a first-generation student,” he said. “Not only that but being able to have them set up their first bank account. I mean, so many simple things that sometimes our young minority males don’t get the chance to do.”
Faison also makes sure these young men learn how to deal with the police.
“My best friend and best man at my wedding is a police officer in Wilmington, North Carolina for about seven or eight years,” said Faison. “And I have him come talk to the guys on a regular basis.”
The team just competed in the NJCAA tournament for the first time in a decade. The Dolphins were eliminated and heard the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on the bus ride home from Kansas. The coaches and school president decided they would stop at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis so the players could see where Dr. King died fighting for civil rights, a fight that continues decades later. And now that George Floyd’s death and the verdict in his killing sparked a national conversation about police brutality and racial injustice, Faison hopes that legacy carries on.
“If it doesn’t change what’s going forward, then it’ll just fall by the wayside,” said Faison. “A lot of people kind of do things in a wave. I’m hoping this wave doesn’t die down. I’m hoping it’s genuine what happened today.”
The National Civil Rights Museum released a statement saying, in part: “Justice prevailed. But the justice we need is bigger than the verdict of this one case. Hopefully, this case will set a precedent for the verdicts to come for the many other victims of unjust police killings.”
