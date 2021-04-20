Younger generations learn lessons in the wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict

The team just competed in the NJCAA tournament for the first time in a decade. The Dolphins were eliminated and heard the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on the bus ride home from Kansas. The coaches and school president decided they would stop at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis so the players could see where Dr. King died fighting for civil rights, a fight that continues decades later. And now that George Floyd’s death and the verdict in his killing sparked a national conversation about police brutality and racial injustice, Faison hopes that legacy carries on.