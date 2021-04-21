Afternoon sunshine but another unseasonably cold night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will only climb to around 60 degrees this afternoon, even with full sunshine. This is about 15 degrees below average for mid-April. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: It will be another unseasonably cold night with low temperatures in the upper mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect tomorrow morning for portions of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, but more clouds and a few showers will be possible on Friday. The best chance for rain will be on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: A weather system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.