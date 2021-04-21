Another cold, frosty night with Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect another cold night across the Mid-South. With clear skies and dry air in place, temperatures will plummet. Frost development will occur late tonight into Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, Northeast Mississippi, and for extreme West Tennessee. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the rest of West Tennessee.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with calm winds. Low near 37.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, but more clouds and a few showers will be possible on Friday. The best chance for rain will be on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: A weather system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and storms through early Saturday, then clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 80s for highs Monday and Tuesday. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday into Wednesday Night.
Ron Childers
WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
