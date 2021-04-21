Community Walk Against Gun Violence planned for this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A unity walk will be held Saturday morning as a pledge for Memphians to protect their community against gun violence.
The Community Walk Against Gun Violence will be a 1.9-mile walk which comes after several shootings have been reported over the last few weeks.
It will take place in the parking lot of the MLK Prep Academy on Dellwood Avenue at 11 a.m. Participants can start gathering at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Each walk begins with the group pledge: See something. Say something. Your call counts. Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors. Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood. Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!
In case of bad weather, a rain date has been set for May 1.
