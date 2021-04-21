Conway Cares: Memphis mom gets new heating and cooling system after 15 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Barbara Williams is the latest Conway Cares recipient!
For about five years she has tried her best to manage her health issues and the inconsistencies with her heating and cooling systems at her Northaven home.
It was Williams’s daughter and family who nominated her for the special repairs just in time for summer.
“It really do affect me because I have asthma. I just really haven’t won anything before,” shared Williams. “I’m really excited and I thank God, I thank everybody. I thank you. It really makes me feel blessed.”
Conway Heating and Cooling Services has been able to give away more than two dozen new systems through Conway Cares.
