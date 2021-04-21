Cooler today and First Alert to possible frost tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight. Even with ample sunshine, high temperatures will still only climb to around 60 degrees today. This is about 15 degrees below average for mid-April. It will be another unseasonably cold night with low temperatures in the upper mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect tomorrow morning for portions of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi.