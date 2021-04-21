Cooler today and First Alert to possible frost tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight. Even with ample sunshine, high temperatures will still only climb to around 60 degrees today. This is about 15 degrees below average for mid-April. It will be another unseasonably cold night with low temperatures in the upper mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect tomorrow morning for portions of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 60 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear sky. Low: 39 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. We will have sunshine on Thursday, but more clouds and a few showers will be possible on Friday. The best chance for rain will be on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: A weather system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday.
