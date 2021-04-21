Man arrested for trespassing on UofM campus with loaded rifle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trespassing on the University of Memphis’ campus with a loaded rifle.
An affidavit says a UofM police officer responded to a report about an armed party in a campus parking lot and found Michael Bowser who the officer determined was trespassing.
The affidavit says the officer discovered Bowser had an outstanding warrant for robbery and found a loaded AR-15-style rifle in Bowser’s vehicle with a round already in the chamber.
Bowser was arrested for aggravated criminal trespassing and carrying a weapon on school property. He was booked into jail on $17,000 bond.
