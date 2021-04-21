Man charged with robbing, injuring his grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police records report a 29-year-old man allegedly took $400 from his grandmother and injured her when she attempted to stop him.
According to police, Christopher McGee arrived at his grandmother’s house on March 2 and asked to use the restroom. She initially let him in but later changed her mind when she saw him walking to her bedroom.
The woman told officers McGee found her wallet but she tried to stop him from taking her money. Details from an affidavit say McGee rushed past her with the money causing her to hit the doorframe, severely injuring her head. Officers say there was also swelling to both eyes, vision impairment and a large amount of blood loss.
There were also two other witnesses on the scene, according to police.
McGee is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated abuse of an elderly adult.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.