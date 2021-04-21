Marshals arrest man accused of kidnapping, raping woman from Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals arrested a man Wednesday wanted for kidnapping and raping a woman April 11 after allegedly breaking into her home through a window.
The victim told police Johnnie Facison had a gun and hit her in the head and mouth. She said he forced her out of the home and drove around with her for hours before assaulting her.
The victim eventually escaped and called police.
Investigators asked the public for tips on Facison’s whereabouts and warned he was armed and dangerous.
A marshal task force found Facison Wednesday at a home near Vance and Walnut. He was taken into custody and booked into jail.
