Memphis Zoo to be featured on ‘World’s Greatest!’ TV series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is making a TV appearance on an episode of the “World’s Greatest!” series in just a few days!
The zoo says producers with How2Media sent a film crew to capture the story behind the facility, as it is one of the oldest zoos in the U.S.
Executive producer Gordon Freeman says he believes the zoo’s story would be meaningful and educational to the viewers of “World’s Greatest!”
This means you get to see a piece of the Bluff City on-screen and learn why the Memphis Zoo was selected as best in their category.
The “World’s Greatest!” episode featuring the Memphis Zoo will air on Sunday, April 25 and Sunday, May 2 on Bloomberg TV. It can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country.
You can also visit How2Media.tv for more information on the company and its show lineup.
