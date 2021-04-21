Mid-South attorney’s weigh in on Chauvin verdict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South attorneys are weighing on the long-awaited verdict regarding Derek Chauvin’s conviction in the death of George Floyd.
Iconic Memphis Civil Rights Attorney Walter Bailey calls the verdict progress, but not a total victory.
”I don’t foresee that as being the catalyst that will cause revolutionary change among other police departments,” said Bailey. “I think we have to take them department by department and event by event. I don’t want us to have any illusions that this conviction is a panacea.”
Another local attorney called Tuesday’s verdict a victory.
But, Andre Wharton says not in the way you might think.
“There’s really no victory when you’re dealing with death. But I think the biggest victory is that folks were able to have reassurance in our justice system,” said Wharton. “And I think also, unfortunately, brought from the George Floyd situation was an awareness that there are a lot of injustices that go on both in the courtroom and on the streets.”
