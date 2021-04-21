109 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is back above 100 for new daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The health department reported 109 new cases and one more death, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 94,069 and 1,600, respectively.
There are currently 1,688 active cases in Shelby County.
Tuesday was the first day in nearly two weeks cases were below 100 -- just 65 -- but county health leaders attributed the low number to low testing over the weekend. Before Tuesday, Shelby County had more than 100 new cases each day for 12 consecutive days.
At Tuesday’s task force meeting David Sweat, chief of epidemiology, said the county’s reproductive rate is back above 1 and the pandemic is growing.
Doug McGowen, City of Memphis chief operating officer, said the county is on the precipice of a fourth wave.
Both urged continued masking and vaccinations.
So far, 296,532 people have received the vaccine in Shelby County with 187,432 now fully vaccinated.
McGowen said demand has dropped off but capacity remains high.
