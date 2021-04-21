Suspect in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a suspect who exchanged gunfire with a Memphis police officer Tuesday night is in critical condition.
The officer is relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.
According to police, the officer initiated a traffic stop on a silver Infinite around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Summer Avenue. The officer followed the car into a parking lot, and as the officer approached the vehicle police say someone inside the Infinite started shooting.
Police say the officer returned fire and the suspect’s vehicle took off. The officer discovered one of the suspect’s bullets entered an occupied vehicle on Summer, but no one was hurt.
Police found a gun in the parking lot they believe was thrown or dropped from the suspect’s vehicle.
Around 9 p.m., a gunshot victim believed to be the same person from the traffic stop showed up at Regional One Hospital.
Police say a second person from inside the vehicle was detained.
TBI is investigating and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office was notified of the shooting.
