Tennessee Dept. of Correction offering $10K in hiring incentives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is offering up additional incentives in an effort to gain and retain more correctional officers.
TDOC says beginning April 21 any “newly hired correctional officer will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus, payable over an 18-month period.” And those who are current correctional officers at a TDOC facility will receive a $4,000 retention bonus.
An additional $1,000 is available for TDOC employees who recruit additional correctional officers.
According to TDOC, there are currently 858 correctional officer vacancies across the state.
Anyone interested in working for TDOC can visit www.tn.gov/correction.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.