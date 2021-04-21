Tennessee lawmakers set to vote on measure banning choke holds and no-knock warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - George Floyd’s death at the hands of police sparked conversations of police reform across the country, leading to policy changes for some law enforcement.
This week, the Tennessee Senate passed a measure that would require law enforcement agencies to create use-of-force policies. A House committee will vote on the measure Wednesday.
The bill prohibits officers from using choke holds and issuing no-knock warrants.
If the bill passes, agencies must develop policies on discharging firearms at or from a moving vehicle and also develop a reporting system.
Tuesday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and interim Memphis Police Chief Mike Ryall met with the NAACP about the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately found guilty of Floyd’s murder.
After Floyd’s death last summer, Bonner changed the “duty to intervene policy” requiring deputies to report use-of-force by another deputy.
“We have things in place where officers can tell of a wrongdoing anonymously if that’s what they choose to do,” said Bonner. “We’re trying to put things in place that’s no fear from an officer when they see something, say something.
Ryall also says MPD has a similar policy, and officers receive 40 hours of training on how to intervene if they see another officer doing something wrong.
Along with training, the sheriff’s office also says for the first time ever the latest class of recruits visited the National Civil Rights Museum before officially becoming deputies.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.