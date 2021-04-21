Threlkeld: Targeting smaller groups may be answer to increase vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even with vaccine sites placed in convenient locations and incentives being offered, the number of doses being administered is not what officials hoped for.
One thing discussed by health officials on Tuesday was the possibility of employers getting groups together to go through vaccine sites.
On Wednesday Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert with Baptist, said he thinks targeting smaller groups is a way to increase vaccine numbers.
“I think that what we have not done well is to get trusted people, with trusted information in front of small groups of people,” said Threlkeld.
Remember vaccines are open to anyone 16 years and older.
At the federal vaccination site at the Pipkin Building, no appointments are needed.
